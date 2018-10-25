Campaigners stage emergency protest against Doncaster MP over plans to side with Theresa May over Brexit

Campaigners are planning to stage an ‘emergency protest’ outside the office of a Doncaster MP this morning over reports that she is to side with Prime Minister Theresa May over Brexit.

Campaigners from Best For Britain and Best For Doncaster will gather at the office of Don Valley MP Caroline Flint from 11am in response to the announcement that she and 45 Labour MPs are planning to back the PM over her Brexit deal.

Frederika Roberts of Best for Doncaster will be staging a protest outside the office of Doncaster MP Caroline Flint this morning.

Ms Flint has previously said that people in Doncaster have not changed their mind about Brexit and a People’s Vote – a final say on any deal struck with the EU – would re-open old divisions.

The ‘emergency protest’ in Auckley comes after members took part in Saturday’s People’s Vote march in London which attracted 700,000 protesters.