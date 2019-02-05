Can you help give Sheena a loving new family home?

An appeal has been launched to find a loving family for German Shepherd Sheena who was neglected by her previous owners.

Sheena came to the RSPCA as part of a cruelty investigation and was totally bald apart from a little hair around her face, underweight and generally in very poor condition.

Adam Spencer from RSPCA Sheffield branch said: “After many months of love, medication and TLC, she has absolutely flourished and now she is ready to find a brand new life.

“This fantastic girl has been through so much, yet she always brings us so much joy and happiness to everyone she meets with her amazing personality.

“She loves to go exploring with you and is quite food focused. She is very clever and enjoys learning new skills. Sheena previously lived with and enjoyed spending time with her friend Belinda, but she finds kennel life quite frustrating and due to this she can now become quite choosy about her canine friends.”

The ideal home for Sheena, aged seven, would be a home where she will be the only dog in the household, but where her new family will have the time to spend helping her to develop her social skills and carefully help her to make some new doggy friends at her own pace.

Mr Spencer added: “Due to the severity of her ear and skin conditions, it has taken many months to get this girl back to good health and her conditions will need lifelong monitoring and medication to keep her happy and comfortable. We can offer an adopter some support with this.

“Sheena is looking for a quiet household where any children are secondary school age so she can wind back a little and enjoy some home comforts. She is an active girl who loves to be busy, she`d adore being part of a family who would help further her education and take her on great adventures. Could you offer this amazing dog a bright and love filled future?”

To find out more contact RSPCA Sheffield on 0114 289 8050.