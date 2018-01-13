Can you help to trace owners of wedding album accidentally donated to Doncaster charity shop?

A Doncaster charity shop is asking for the public's help to trace the owners of a wedding album they believe may have been donated accidentally.

The album was donated to the Barnardo's charity shop in Barnsley Road, Scawsby earlier this month.

Can you help trace the owners of this wedding album?

A notice on the inside of the album reads: "The marriage of Susan Elizabeth and Barry Keith at St John's Church, Balby on March 18th, 1967."

The front of the album says 'My daughter's wedding'.

Anyone with information on who the album might belong to should contact the Free Press through their Facebook page here, or by emailing: editorial@doncastertoday.co.uk

