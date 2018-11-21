Cancer patients invited to give feedback on treatment received in Sheffield 

An event aimed at giving cancer patients the chance to give feedback on the treatment they received is being held in Sheffield.

Patients are invited to attend the Weston Park Hospital Prostate Radiotherapy Focus Group held at the Weston Park Cancer Information and Support Centre on Wednesday, December 12, between 2pm and 4pm.

Weston Park Hospital. Picture: Marie Caley

In a Facebook post, the hospital said staff are “interested in speaking to patients who have received radiotherapy to their prostate at Weston Park Hospital, and would specifically like to hear about your experiences of having to drink the water as part of your treatment.

“They would like to speak with a group, all together, about your individual experiences.

“If you are available to attend or would like more information, please speak to Hannah Hall or a member of the cancer support team on: 0114 226 5666.”