Cancer survivor and new Sheffield Hallam graduate to trek up Himalayas in a bid to raise £3,000 for charity

Friends Millie Watson and Niamh Hardy, ran the Sheffield half marathon dressed as a pair of boobs in 2018, when they were Sheffield Hallam students.

Niamh Hardy, now aged 21, has been in remission from cancer for five years – and for the past two of those she has been completing fundraising challenges in aid of breast cancer charity ‘CoppaFeel’.

She said: “The reason i got involved with the charity is because I've always wanted to give back to cancer charities and raise awareness around early detection of this awful disease.”

Sports fan Niamh was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma, a rare cancer that develops from nerve cells called neuroblasts, when she was just 15-years-old.

Niamh Hardy, aged 21, who is a cancer survivor from Sheffield.

She said: “Being an athlete before my diagnosis and knowing my own body i knew something wasn't right and got it checked out straight away.

“This is why i know how important early detection is and how it can save lives.”

Niamh is now a Sheffield Hallam University graduate after completing her degree in Physical Activity, Sport and Health this summer.

It was during her second year at university that she became a ‘Uni Boob Team leader’, where she encouraged fellow students to check their breasts and pecs around campus.

Niamh Hardy has just graduated from Sheffield Hallam University,

She also completed the Sheffield Half Marathon twice, dressed as a boob – during her time at university, all to raise funds for ‘CoppaFeel’.

Now, she's pulling on her hiking boots in a bid to raise £3,000 for the charity by completing the Fabulous Challenge Himalayas Trek on October 25. She will be trekking alongside 100 other inspirational people and some celebrity team leaders, including Niamh's who is Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown.

She said: “The challenge will be mentally and physically tiring, but after what I’ve been through and the determination and hard work I put into keeping myself fit and active I know it’s going to be an amazing experience.

“I’m prepared to give it 100 per cent and anyone that knows me knows how determined I am with challenges I've always set myself.”

Niamh is now also thinking about her career options post-university, and has decided she wants to help cancer patients.

She said: “My dream job is to work with cancer patients in rehabilitation through exercise because i know how important exercise is both before, during and after your cancer diagnosis.”

To help reach her fundraising target Niamh, who works as a full-time fitness instructor, ran a 10 hour bootcamp challenge.

She asked people to pay £5 per person to take part in the event, which took place in St George’s Park earlier this month. Niamh organised the event, and took part in all the activities herself.