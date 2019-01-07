Candle caused serious house blaze in Sheffield

A candle sparked a serious house blaze in Sheffield it has emerged today.

The fire broke out on Valentine Crescent, Shiregreen, at 4pm on Friday and engulfed the property.

A house went up in flames on Valentine Crescent, Shiregreen

Firefighters called out to the blaze said the house was well alight when they arrived.

Three fire engines were deployed to the scene and spent around two hours dealing with the incident.

An investigation established that a candle sparked the blaze.

The occupants in the house escaped unharmed.