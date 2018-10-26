Cannabis factory discovered by police in Doncaster

A cannabis factory was discovered by police officers called out to a disturbance in Doncaster.

When officers arrived at the scene of the incident in Hyde Park they discovered a cannabis factory in a house in the street.

There were around 150 mature plants in the cannabis farm, some of which had just been cropped.

Officers spotted a vehicle leaving the area and it was traced to Durham where it was stopped and found to be carrying a large amount of cannabis.

Four men in the vehicle were arrested.