Police have uncovered a cannabis farm at a South Yorkshire property.

The growing operation was discovered after officers executed a warrant at a property in the Laughton area of Rotherham yesterday afternoon.

An officer from the Rotherham South Neighbourhood Policing Team with one of the cannabis leaves found by officers in Laughton

A spokesman for the Rotherham South Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Report through 101 or Crimestoppers if you have any information relating to drugs.”

It is not yet known whether anyone has been arrested in connection with the growing operation.