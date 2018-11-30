Cannabis worth £10k seized after police raid in Sheffield

Cannabis worth £10,000 was seized after a police raid in Sheffield.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police raided a home in Fox Hill and discovered plants growing and cropped cannabis with a street value of £10,000.

Cannabis worth 10,000 was found in a house in Fox Hill last night

In a Facebook post, the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team said: “The suspect has only recently been to court about a previous offence and so will be facing another day in court with much more severe consequences.”