Car bursts into flames on Mosborough Parkway in Sheffield

A major road in Sheffield was closed after a car burst into flames this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the A57 Mosborough Parkway at 1.23pm.

A car fire on Mosborough Parkway in Sheffield

READ MORE: Probe into arson attack at Tesco in Sheffield

The road was closed while firefighters tackled the blaze, between Coisley Hill and Drakehouse.

Posting on Facebook, South Yorkshire Police said shortly after 2pm that there was ‘some disruption’ but traffic heading into the city centre could now pass.

READ MORE: No arrests after Sheffield to Rotherham tram-train crashes on first day of service

Police said the road was closed between Coisley Hill Roundabout and Moss Way Roundabout before reopening at 3.14pm.

They added that a family travelling in the vehicle escaped unharmed.

READ MORE: Gritter catches fire on Sheffield street