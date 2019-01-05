Car crashes into Sheffield roundabout 

Police are appealing for information, after a car crashed into a Sheffield roundabout earlier today.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At around 1.29pm on Saturday afternoon (January 5), a silver Mercedes travelling along Meadowhall Road left the road and collided into the nearby Meadowhall roundabout.



“Police want to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who saw the vehicle prior to the collision occurring, they are particularly interested in dash cam footage.”



Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 401 of January 5, 2019 if you can help.