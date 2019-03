Firefighters dealt with a car fire at an apartment block in Barnsley town centre.

Crews were called to Gateway Plaza, Sackville Street, at around 10pm on Saturday.

Gateway Plaza, Barnsley. Picture: Google

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a Ford Mondeo was on fire and the building became heavily smoke logged.

No-one was injured in the incident.