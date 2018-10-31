Car forced to speed through red light after its shot with firework ‘MISSILE’ in Sheffield 

Terrified motorists were forced to speed through a red light in Sheffield after they were shot with a firework missile.

Eye-witnesses reported seeing a ‘group of youths’ in Broadfield Park shooting fireworks across the road into cars waiting at the traffic lights.

Broadfield Road - Google Maps

One car was reportedly struck with a firework, forcing it to speed through a red light to safety.

The fireworks were shot across Broadfield Road last week into the path of pedestrians and traffic and one resident has called for a ban on their sale.

The resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “Fireworks were being shot across the major junction and directed at traffic and people.

“The car in front of my own was hit by one and they felt it necessary to go through the red light to a safer place as we were a sitting target as such.

“They were being fired from the small Broadfield Park across the road at vehicles and across the busy junction, which could have a major impact of people and vehicles in the area.

“They appear to be small groups of youths that do this in on a regular basis.

“In my opinion, sales to the public need to be stopped before this sort of thing kills someone, especially in this area as it happens every year.”

Residents said that the fireworks were being shot across the road in the direction of The Gin Bar at Vintedge.

A spokesman for the bar said: “It seems to be groups of underage kids that are causing the problems.

“We are just concerned about cars and pedestrians around the bar. It's a busy crossroads anyway and if this continues it could cause a serious accident.”

Earlier this month, Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins called for a ban on the sale of fireworks to stop young people ‘terrorising’ communities.

He told BBC Radio Manchester: “We cannot go and purchase a weapon, the sale of knives is being restricted. The time has come to do the same around fireworks.”

At present, fireworks can be purchased by anyone aged 18 or over but it is against the law to use them on the street or public places.

Users are also banned to set off fireworks between 11pm and 7am, except in certain occasions.

People who use fireworks illegally can be fined up to £5,000 and imprisoned for up to six months for selling or using them illegally.