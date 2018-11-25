Car goes up in flames after crashing in Sheffield park

A car was torched after crashing into railings at a park in Sheffield this morning.

The Audi A3 was smashed and then set alight at Ponderosa Park in Netherthorpe at about 5am this morning.

Ponderosa Park. picture: Google

Firefighters from Rivelin Fire Station spent about 30 minutes tackling the blaze.

There was nobody inside the vehicle and it is believed the occupants fled.

A firefighter who attended said the cause of the blaze is thought to be deliberate.