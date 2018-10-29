Car set alight in firework attack in Barnsley

A car went up in flames after a firework was used to torch the vehicle.
The car was parked on Engine Lane, Shafton, when it was targeted at around 1.05am yesterday.
Flames spread to a fence.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.