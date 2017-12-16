Car smashes into elderly Doncaster couple's home

A car smashed into the side of an elderly couple's home in Doncaster early this morning.

The black vehicle crashed through the front porch of a bungalow in Queen Mary's Road, Rossington, at 1.30am.

Fortunately the occupants - a man and woman aged in their 70s - were unharmed as they were in another part of the property. The driver fled the scene.

The collision also caused damage to a pipe and sparked a gas leak. Firefighters had to evacuate residents from three properties as a precaution.

Two fire crews from Doncaster Central and one from Dearne Valley were called out to deal with the incident.

Shaun Strachan, watch manager at Doncaster Central Fire Station, said it was fortunate the incident happened in the early hours of the morning when nobody was in the porch at the time of the collision.

He added: "It could have been a lot worse, but fortunately they were elsewhere in the property and were out safe and sound when we arrived.

"The car had smashed into the side of the porch but had not gone any further into the property. There was a strong smell of gas so we had to get people out while engineers dealt with the leak.

"The occupants of the car were nowhere to be seen. We left the incident with police."

It is understood the couple have been provided with temporary accommodation while the damage is fixed.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment and we are awaiting a reply.