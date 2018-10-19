Car stuck on tracks affects trams in Sheffield

Trams are delayed in Sheffield city centre this morning because of a car stuck on the tracks on the section above the Park Square roundabout.

Commuters said the yellow route is affected.

Sheffield Supertram said there will be some delays to trams leaving the depot.

Supertram staff are at the scene.

More to follow.