Car thieves hunted over theft from Sheffield driveway

A police probe is under way into the theft of a car parked on a driveway in Sheffield overnight.

It was taken from Lancaster Road, Stocksbridge, between 10pm yesterday and 6am today.

Have you seen this car?

The white Ford Kuga Titanium X Sport has the registration number YW14 CHH.

It was taken without the car keys.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 14/12989/19.