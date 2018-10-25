Car thieves still at large after two garage raids in Sheffield 

Car thieves who stole dozens of cars in two daring raids at garages in Sheffield have not yet been caught.

Police at the Car Megastore, Wadsley Bridge, after a raid in which 14 cars were stolen

They struck at Deepcar Motor Company, Manchester Road, Deepcar, last month and stole 14 cars worth £120,000 after driving them out of the showroom and from the forecourt.

Garage owner Emil Berek, who has worked in the motor trade for over 30 years, said he was devastated at the raid, which he described as ‘unbelievable’.

The crooks involved struck in the middle of the night while local residents slept.

Just four days later – overnight on Tuesday, October 2 – another 14 cars, worth £200,000, were stolen from The Car Megastore, Penistone Road, Wadsley Bridge.

The boss of that dealership has offered a £20,000 reward for any information that leads to the conviction of the thieves or return of the vehicles.

South Yorkshire Police said ‘investigations are continuing’.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.