Cartoonist James Whitworth to join The Star’s pop-up newsroom at Crystal Peaks this week

The Star’s pop-up newsroom at Crystal Peaks will have a special guest this week.

On Thursday as part of The Star on the Road series of events, top cartoonist James Whitworth will take part in a live interview and Q&A in our unit in the Mall.

James, who is in the running for the prestigious Ellwood Atfield Pocket Cartoon of the Year for his drawing of Doctor Who which featured in The Star earlier this year, will join us at around 11am to talk about his nomination, how he got into the industry and from where he gets his ideas.

The Star have been at Crystal Peaks for the past three weeks with our journalists on hand to show you how we work and to give you the opportunity to tell us the stories that matter to you.

Our pop-up newsroom features journalists and editors of our publications working in the shop unit to provide some insight into what goes on to bring The Star to your shelves.

Editor Nancy Fielder will also join James this week, giving our readers the chance to offer your honest take on The Star both in print and online.

"There is no better way to learn about the issues that mean most to our readers than by asking you, which is why I always look forward to this kind of event,” said Nancy.

“The Star is your local newspaper and we work really hard to address the issues which impact on your daily lives. Do come along tomorrow, meet our team and tell us what you would like to read about."

The Star will be at the Crystal Peaks site right up until Christmas and we have planned a further series of special events each week.

Our United and Wednesday reporters James Shield and Dom Howson will be coming down to answer your questions and provide some insight and analysis into what’s currently going on at Bramall Lane and Hillsborough.

We’ll also have a dedicated Retro-themed week, where you can bring along your old photographs and interesting Sheffield memorabilia.

And there are also plans to welcome local politicians, where they will be interviewed by our reporters on the big issues and you, too, will get the chance to ask the questions you want answered.

The Star’s pop-up newsroom opens at 10am every Thursday.​​​​​​​