Cat found dead in homemade snare in South Yorkshire

A cat has been found dead with a homemade snare around its neck in South Yorkshire.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after the poor creature’s body was discovered on a footpath near wasteland in Rotherham.

The cat was found dead on a path beside wasteland in Rotherham

The charity, which opposes the use of snares, has launched an investigation after the unneutered male adult was found by a member of the public off Flatts Lane, in Trenton, on Saturday, October 20.

RSPCA inspector Ben Cottle-Shaw said: “This poor cat was found by a member of the public who took him to a local vets.

“We don’t know for sure that the snare caused his death but it seems likely.

The homemade snare was designed to tighten as the trapped animal tries to escape

“He isn’t microchipped and wasn’t wearing a collar with any identification details so we don’t know whether there is an owner out there missing him or whether he was a stray.

“If you recognise this cat, know who laid this snare or have any specific information that might help my investigation please call the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and ask to leave a message for me.”

The RSPCA said the trap was designed to tighten as the animal tries to break free.

The charity opposes the manufacture, sale and use of all snares, though it is legal to use the devices to catch certain wild animals.

It says snares can’t distinguish between animals and it is believed that up to 69 per cent of animals caught in the traps are not the intended species.

The RSPCA says that users of legal ‘free-running’ snares must take all reasonable precautions to prevent them catching or injuring protected animals like cats, and snares must be checked at least once a day.

Members of the public are advised never to try to free an animal from a snare or trap, as doing so could injure them and the animal, and could also be an offence if the animal was legally caught.

They are instead advised to call the RSPCA’s 24-hour emergency line, giving the location of the trapped animal, on 0300 1234 999.