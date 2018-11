A cat has had to be rescued from a stairlift at a South Yorkshire, after its tail became caught.

Firefighters from Dearne fire station were sent out to Houghton Lane, Thurnscoe to rescue the trapped cat at around 8pm last night

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the cat’s tail had become trapped in the stairlift, and they were assisted in the rescue operation by an emergency vet.

Firefighters managed to free the cat, who was subsequently taken for treatment with the vet.