CCTV APPEAL: Elderly Sheffield woman has wedding ring stolen in burglary

Officers investigating a burglary in which an elderly woman had her wedding ring stolen have issued a photo of a man they would like to speak to.

The burglary took place in the Springvale Walk area of Sheffield at around 9.30pm on Tuesday, September 11.

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with a burglary in the Springvale Road area of Sheffield.

The elderly victim – a woman in her 70s – was at home when an unknown man entered the property through an unlocked back door.

Later it was discovered that her handbag had been taken, containing a purse, two bank cards and some jewellery, including a gold wedding ring.

Shortly afterwards, one of the bank cards was used to withdraw cash.

Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to and who they think could hold vital information.

Anyone with information that could assist officers is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 945 of September 11.