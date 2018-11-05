CCTV APPEAL: Image issued over Sheffield sex attack and theft

Police in Sheffield have issued an image of a man they would like to speak to as part of an investigation into a reported sexual assault and theft earlier this year.

Between 10.30pm and 11pm on Friday, August 10, an unknown man is reported to have sexually assaulted a woman on Barnsley Road in Sheffield, at the junction with Norwood Road.

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with a reported sex assault and theft on Barnsley Road in August.

The man then reportedly took the woman’s mobile phone and purse, which contained a quantity cash.

Police say the woman – who is in her early 30s – has been left ‘incredibly shaken and distressed’ by the incident but despite extensive enquiries to identify the suspect, no arrests have so far been made.

Officers say they believe the man pictured could hold vital information about the incident and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.

Anyone with information that could help police identify him is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 1083 of 10 August 2018.