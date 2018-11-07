CCTV APPEAL: images released in connection to Doncaster assault 

Officers have released CCTV of three men they would like to speak to after a man was attacked in Doncaster.

The 34-year-old was assaulted outside Biscuit Billy’s Bar, Silver Street at around 7pm on Tuesday October 16.

Do you know these men?

During the attack he was punched in the face and knocked to the ground.

Police would like to speak to the men captured on CCTV in connection with the incident, and are asking the public for help in identifying them.

Anyone who has any information about what happened, or was in the area at the time of the attack is asked to call South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident number 856 of October 16.