CCTV APPEAL: Man could hold ‘vital information’ about Sheffield burglary

Police investigating a reported burglary in Sheffield have released a CCTV still image of a man they believe may hold vital information.

During the morning on Wednesday November 28, it is reported that ‘persons unknown’ entered a flat in the Jordanthorpe area of Sheffield while the elderly resident was asleep.

Do you know this man?

READ MORE: Upsetting moment horses are left spooked by ‘mindless’ bikers pulling wheelies in Sheffield

A handbag was taken during the incident, which contained bankcards that were reportedly used later that day to withdraw a quantity of cash from the victim's bank account.

READ MORE: Two dead in ‘head on’ collision on Woodhead Pass near Sheffield

Officers believe the man pictured could hold important information and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.

READ MORE: The chaotic scene at JD Sports in Sheffield this morning after early-morning ram raid

You can call South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident number 601 of November 28.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers to give information anonymously on 0800 555 111.