CCTV APPEAL: Masked men rob delivery driver in Rotherham

Two masked men robbed a delivery driver in Rotherham as he was unloading his lorry outside a Rotherham convenience store.

The incident happened shortly after 6am on Saturday, November 3, outside the One Stop shop in Badsley Moor Lane, Rotherham.

Police would like to identify these men in connection with an ongoing investigation into the robbery of a delivery driver in Rotherham.

Two masked men – one of whom is believed to have been carrying some sort of metal pole – then approached and threatened the driver.

They then left the scene in a vehicle – possibly a small four-wheel drive type car – with a quantity of cigarettes.

The delivery driver was not injured during the incident.

Police have now released CCTV stills of two men they would like to identify as part of the investigation.

If you witnessed the robbery or saw two men like those pictured in the area that morning, please call police on 101 quoting incident number 195 of 3 November 2018.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.