CCTV equipment stolen during supermarket raid near Sheffield

Thieves who broke into a supermarket near to Sheffield stole CCTV equipment to cover their tracks.

Officers investigating a burglary at the Co-op supermarket in Eckington are appealing for witnesses.

Thieves raided the Co-op in Eckington last week

They struck at the Co-op in Pinfold Street at around 3.40am on Friday, December 14.

Cigarettes and a large amount of cash were stolen in the raid.

Officers from Derbyshire Police want to hear from anyone in Eckington between 2.30am and 3.30am who has dash cam footage or CCTV systems covers the surrounding area.

Call the force on 101 and ask for DC John Bowerman.