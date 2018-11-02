CCTV footage of firework attacks on firefighters in Sheffield to be handed to South Yorkshire Police

CCTV footage of firework attacks on firefighters in Sheffield is to be handed to South Yorkshire Police in a bid to catch the culprits.

Footage from fire engines deployed to Lifford Street in Tinsley, where firefighters were attacked with fireworks and eggs on Wednesday night, has been downloaded for South Yorkshire Police to analyse.

Firefighters came under attack while dealing with a bedroom blaze in Lifford Street, Tinsley

There were reportedly dozens of youths in the street when missiles were hurled at firefighters as they tackled a house blaze.

The fire broke out in a mid-terraced property, occupied by a family with six children, after a firework was thrown into a bedroom.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue branded the attack on firefighters as ‘appalling’.

All its engines are fitted with CCTV cameras which provide a 360 degree view.

The service said: “We will be passing the CCTV footage from all our fire engines onto the police.”

The Halloween attack came on the same night that police officers in Firth Park and Burngreave were pelted with fireworks, stones and eggs.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.