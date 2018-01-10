CCTV issued after triple stabbing in Sheffield city centre

Detectives have released CCTV of three men they are tracing in connection with a triple stabbing in Sheffield city centre.

Three men, aged 19, 20 and 25, sustained what police described as non serious stab wounds in Carver Street on Saturday, September 30, at 3.30am.

More than three months on from the incidents, detectives are still trying to piece together what happened and have now released images of three men they would like to speak to.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "An investigation has been ongoing and officers have been working to speak to witnesses and review CCTV from within the city. They have now released images of three men who they believe will be able to assist with these enquiries.

"Do you recognise these men? Were you in the area at the time of the incident?

"Anyone with information is asked to report it via 101 quoting incident number 222 of 30 September. Anonymous information can also be given to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111."

An 18-year-old man, Lemar Waite, of Pitsmoor, has been charged with threatening behaviour whilst in possession of a weapon, in connection with the September offence.

He has been remanded into custody until his next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court in March.