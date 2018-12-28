CCTV released after man is stabbed in back on Sheffield street 

Detectives have released CCTV of a man they are tracing in connection with a stabbing on a Sheffield street.

A man aged in his 50s was taken to hospital to be treated for a stab wound to his back after being attacked in Baslow Road, Totley.

CCTV of the man police are tracing.

He has since been discharged and is recovering at home following the incident on Friday, December 14, at 6.30pm.

No arrests have been made and detectives have today released CCTV images of a man they are tracing as they step up their efforts to catch the culprit.

Police at the scene.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Police believe the individual pictured could hold important information about the ongoing investigation and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.

“Please call 101 quoting incident number 718 of 14 December 2018. You can also call Crimestoppers to give information anonymously on 0800 555 111.”