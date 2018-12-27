CCTV released after racist attack on Sheffield takeaway 

CCTV images have been released in connection with a racist attack on a takeaway in Sheffield.

A man and woman were reportedly verbally abusive towards staff at Pizzeria Italia in Upperthorpe Road, Upperthorpe.

Police are tracing this woman in relation to the incident.

The pair are then believed to have left the premises, causing damage to the door, before returning and breaking the glass on the door.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said the incident is believed to be ‘racially aggravated’.

The incident happened on Tuesday, November 27, at about 5.05pm but detectives have issued a re-appeal for information today.

They believe the woman pictured in the CCTV may hold vital information in relation to the incident.

Officers are urging the woman or anyone who knows her to come forward with information by ringing police on 101 quoting incident number 527 of 27 November 2018.

Witnesses can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.