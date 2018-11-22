CCTV released of man believed to have raided family home in Sheffield

CCTV footage has been issued of a man believed to have raided a family home in Sheffield.

He was captured on CCTV making repeated trips to and from the property in Firth Park Crescent, Firth Park, on the afternoon it was broken into.

CCTV footage has been released of a man believed to have broken into a house in Sheffield

READ MORE: Ben from Chesterfield' speaks about THAT one-night stand on Blackpool beach

A Play Station 4, an iPad Air and an iPhone 5S were among the items stolen in the raid.

CRIME: Sex attacker hunted after man raped in Doncaster town centre

Narinder Kaur, aged 45, who lives in the semi-detached property with her husband Mohammed Isthkar and three children, said she wants detectives to track down and prosecute the burglar.

“A neighbour’s CCTV system caught him going up and down the drive seven or eight times. It was as though he was disturbed by passing cars,” she said.

“But when we got home we found the back door kicked in and he had been through the house, including upstairs, where drawers were open.

“We are all really shocked and unsettled to think that a stranger has been in our home and done this.”

LATEST: Three arrested in police probe into ‘awful murder’ in Barnsley

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.