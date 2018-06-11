Charity night featuring Amy Winehouse tribute in aid of Sheffield's Weston Park Hospital

A charity fundraising night featuring an Amy Winehouse tribute act has been organised in aid of Sheffield's Weston Park Hospital.

The 'Amy Alive' tribute, performed by signer Katie Wilson, is set to wow the crowds at the Grosvenor Casino on Saturday, August 4.

There will also be a set by DJ Dejedi. The event will take place from 9pm to 2am.

It is for over 18s only and is free entry but people are encouraged to make a donation at the entrance to Weston Park Cancer Charity.