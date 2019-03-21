Charity plea to help raise funds for vital brain cancer research in Sheffield

A leading Sheffield brain research charity has launched an appeal to fund major new brain cancer treatment.

Neurocare needs £70,000 to fund the final year of a revolutionary three year project to find a better treatment for glioblastoma – a deadly form of brain cancer.

Glioblastoma is the most common high grade cancerous primary brain tumour in adults, which has a devastating impact on the cognitive, physical, social and emotional wellbeing of a patient.

Scientists hope to extend the life expectancy of patients with the disease, which currently averages at 12 to 15 months. Findings from years one and two of the project have been extremely successful, with the charity now appealing for donations to enable the research to continue.

Mr Ola Rominiyi at the University of Sheffield’s Department of Oncology and Metabolism, is leading on the research supervised by Dr Spencer Collis.

He said: “Brain tumours are responsible for the loss of 5,000 lives every year in the UK. Of these, glioblastoma is the most common and aggressive cancer arising from within the brain.

“Current treatment methods involve surgery to remove as much of the tumour as safely possible, followed by chemotherapy and radiotherapy. In spite of this, sadly most people diagnosed with a glioblastoma will only survive between one to two years.

“There are many reasons for this, but it is becoming very clear that the way we use cells to mimic or ‘model’ cancer in the laboratory is an important factor in helping us to understand the disease.

“Ideally cancer cells used in research should resemble the condition in patients as closely as possible.”

Ola’s research uses part of the brain tumour taken away during surgery to grow 3D glioblastoma cells in the laboratory for research. To help Ola and his team continue this vital research for patients with glioblastoma, visit www.neurocare.org.uk/what-we-do/neurocare-projects/glioblastoma-research website.