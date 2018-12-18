Cheeky thieves steal tools from vehicle on Sheffield street 

Cheeky thieves stole tools from a vehicle parked on a Sheffield street.

They pinched the tools from a vehicle parked on Littledale Road in Darnall on Friday, December 14, at 2am.

Littledale Road, Sheffield. Picture: Google

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “From initial reports, two suspects are believed to have been seen near the vehicle - both male - and were seen in the Prince of Wales Road area at around 1.40am before the theft is understood to have taken place.

“Do you live locally or were you travelling through the area? Did you see anything suspicious?

“Please call 101 quoting incident number 153 of 14 December 2018.”