Cheese festival coming to Sheffield

CheeseFest UK is coming to Sheffield in September celebrating 30 cracking years of Wallace & Gromit..

Taking place at the Ponds Forge International Centre on Saturday 28th September, guests will experience first class cheese traders and street food from around the UK.

The day is opened to all ages and will include some of the best cheeses the country has to offer. Try, taste and buy a selection of cheese matched with a great selection of craft beers and wine.

Expect the most incredible melted delights and delicious cheese-based cuisine presented for your culinary pleasure by the finest fromagers from across the land.

Experience some of the greatest cheeses in the world with melted raclette, gooey mozzarella sticks, top notch toasties, and a whole host of unique slices and cheese innovations from the UK’s best traders.

CheeseFest promises to be a grand day out for all the family with a jam packed programme of feasting and entertainment hosted by the world’s most famous cheese ambassadors Wallace & Gromit.

Kids can enjoy model making, life-size vehicles, film screenings of popular Wallace & Gromit movies, and a meet & greet with Wallace and Gromit themselves. Young and old, all are welcome, so don’t be sheepish – get involved! If you would like more information about CheeseFest please contact Info@cheesefestuk.com or visit www.cheesefestuk.com