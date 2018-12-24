Child sex shame soccer star Adam Johnson plays football at Doncaster jail as plans to resurrect career revealed

Shamed child sex footballer Adam Johnson has been playing football at a Doncaster jail – as his release draws closer and he plans to resurrect his career.

The former England star is approaching the end of his sentence at Doncaster’s Moorland Prison and, according to reports, he is considering how to revive his career when he is freed in the New Year.

Johnson, who was jailed for six years for child sex offences, had planned to write an open letter to football teams begging for a contract – but was talked out of the idea by his family, according to the Daily Star.

Johnson, 31, is likely to be freed in March after serving half his sentence and has reportedly been playing football and keeping himself in shape while an inmate at Moorland.

He was jailed for grooming and sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl.

As well as playing again in England, the former Sunderland star could also resurrect his career in Turkey, China or the Middle East.

A source told the newspaper: “He spends every moment he can in the gym. He says he’s fighting fit. He confessed that during his days at Sunderland he wasn’t in the best shape and liked a drink.”