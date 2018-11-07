Choir sings to celebrate half century

On November 6, 1968 David Clover held the first rehearsal of the Sheffield Teachers’ Choir, as it was then known.

The singers were music teachers in Sheffield schools, some music specialists, some not. David was Sheffield’s Music Adviser and he moved mountains to encourage and inspire people of all ages and musical abilities to make music in whatever way.

David also developed brass and wind bands, orchestras, and smaller ensembles for school students to give them the opportunity to develop their musical skills.

Countless people owe him a great deal of gratitude in so many ways for enriching their lives through music and the joy and friendship it brings.

There have only been four conductors of the choir, but many singers have enjoyed its fellowship.

The choir has been fortunate enough, too, to have had some wonderful supportive accompanists who are just as much a part of the performance as the singers.

David died in January 1979, but his choir has carried on and celebrates its 50th anniversary with a concert on Saturday (Nov 10) at 7.30pm.

The programme will include songs of several genres which have marked significant events, both at home and abroad, in the choir’s history. There will be arrangements made by David Clover and one of his own compositions, as well as choral classics and songs of a lighter nature.

The concert will be attended by Mark Wildman, the choir’s president; James Kirkwood, a vice-president and former conductor of the choir, and members of David’s family. It will be a wonderful occasion, and one of which David would be very proud.

The Sheffield Teachers’ Choir 50th anniversary concert takes place at Holy Trinity Church, Grove Road, Millhouses, Sheffield.