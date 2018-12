Christmas benefits to be paid early in Sheffield and these are the payment dates

Families in Sheffield will be given a helping hand this Christmas with people on benefits payments set to be paid early.

With all the stress of buying presents and getting the Christmas dinner sorted it's important to know when your benefits will be landing in your account.

Benefit payments to be be paid early

But, if your payments were meant to be landing in your account after Christmas Day they will now be paid early.

This will be welcome news to many families in Sheffield, giving them the festive boost they need before Christmas.

Bank holidays have meant that the payment dates will be brought forward, if the usual payment date falls on a weekend or bank holiday.

Here are the key dates for payments.

Universal credit

Payment due – Universal credit paid

Monday 24 December 2018 – Monday 24 December 2018

Tuesday 25 December 2018 – Monday 24 December 2018

Wednesday 26 December 2018 – Monday 24 December 2018

Thursday 27 December 2018 – Thursday 27 December 2018

Friday 28 December 2018 – Friday 28 December 2018

Saturday 29 December 2018 – Friday 28 December 2018

Sunday 30 December 2018 – Friday 28 December 2018

Monday 31 December 2018 – Monday 31 December 2018

Tuesday 1 January 2019 – Monday 31 December 2018

Tax Credits

When your payment is due - When you’ll be paid

Tuesday 25 December 2018 - Monday 24 December 2018

Wednesday 26 December 2018 - Monday 24 December 2018

Thursday 27 December 2018 - Monday 24 December 2018

Friday 28 December 2018 - Thursday 27 December 2018

Tuesday 1 January 2019 - Monday 31 December 2018

Wednesday 2 January 2019 - Monday 31 December 2018

Thursday 3 January 2019 - Wednesday 2 January 2018

Child Benefits/Job Seeker's Allowance/Employment Support Allowance

When your payment is due - When you’ll be paid

Monday 24 December 2018 - Friday 21 December 2018

Tuesday 25 December 2018 - Friday 21 December 2018

Wednesday 26 December 2018 - Friday 21 December 2018

Thursday 27 December 2018 - Thursday 27 December 2018

Friday 28 December 2018 - Friday 28 December 2018

Saturday 29 December 2018- Friday 28 December 2018

Sunday 30 December 2018 - Friday 28 December 2018

Monday 31 December 2018 - Monday 31 December 2018

Tuesday 1 January 2019 - Monday 31 December 2018