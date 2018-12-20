Christmas dreams come true for seriously ill Doncaster youngsters aged five and seven

Christmas dreams can come true – thanks to the Free Press and caring local ‘santas’.

Over the last last year, we have heard many moving stories, including those of Doncaster youngsters Myla Mae Carte, and Tommy Wilkinson, who have both faced a battle with cancer.

Myla Carte, five, gives Santa a hug, after surprising her with a visit to her home. Picture: NDFP-18-12-18-CarteSanta-3

But the Doncaster firm Hummingbird Helicopters, and the volunteers from the Went Valley Lions, have stepped up to create special treats for both youngsters to make Christmas extra special, after we contacted them to tell them the stories.

When we met Tommy, aged seven, from Rossington, earlier this year, his mum Emma Fraser told us how he loved aircraft and his dream was to have a flight. He has undergone treatment for leukaemia and is now back at school after his therapy.

When we recently spoke to five-year-old Myla Mae's mum, she told us how they were making it a special Christmas – but she was too poorly to get out of the house to see Santa.

We contacted Capt Matt Rake at Hummingbird Helicopters – and he pledged to take Tommy on a flight with his mum and brother to make his dream come true.

And when we contacted Went Valley Lions, they sprang into action to bring Santa to Myla Mae at her family home in Skellow, arranging for their sleigh to transport him direct to her door for a personal visit, bearing a gift for the little girl.

Matt said: “When the Free Press contacted us to tell us Tommy’s story, we really wanted to make his dream of flying come true, to help give him a Christmas to remember. We’ve spoken to his mum and are making arrangements to take him on a flight as a Christmas treat.

“If he wants to be a pilot when he’s older, we’d love to talk to him about that too.”

Myla Mae’s dad Trevor Carte said the visit from Santa was magical and she loved the visit.

He said: “She is still having treatment, and she was in hospital last week for a blood transfusion. She is out now but she still has 30 weeks of chemotherapy to do. We are hoping that she will be home at Christmas, but we’re not completely certain yet.

“We plan to have the family together, and there will be lots of presents, and we’re trying to make it the best Christmas ever.

“She has been wanting to see Santa but can’t get put because she’s ill. She absolutely loved seeing Santa come to her this week.”

Went Valley Lions president is Christine Sliwinnski said: “The Free Press contacted us to tell us how Myla Mae could not get to see Father Christmas, and we decided there was only one thing to do – and that was bring Santa to her.

“We hope that we have helped bring a smile to a wonderful little girl’s face this Christmas in a year that has been so hard for her.”