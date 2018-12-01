CHRISTMAS: Here’s nine festive markets and fairs taking place in South Yorkshire this month

Christmas markets and fairs will be taking place across South Yorkshire on the lead up to the big day that are sure to get you in the festive spirit.

With less than a month until Christmas, people across the region are welcoming the holiday season with various festive events.

Kelham Island Christmas Market

Here’s everything you need to know to make your Christmas magical:

SHARROW – Sunday December 2

Sharrow Vale Community Association will also be hosting a special Christmas farmers market event, with a range of fresh local produce, books, cloths, crafts and lots of festive family fun.

It will take place on December 2, between 12 and 4pm along Sharrow Vale Road.

Shoppers at Doncaster Markets on Christmas Eve 2015.

For more information visit the Sharrow Vale Community Association website.

NETHER EDGE – Sunday December 9

The Nether Edge market has become an established favourite, being held four times a year on Nether Edge Road and Glen Road, and in the local Sainsbury’s car park.

In December the market, which is organised by the Nether Edge Neighbourhood Group, will turn festive with a magical Christmas craft fair supporting local charities.

Apart from the country market stalls, the event also has farmer stalls, community stalls, and craft stalls there will also be hot and cold food, drinks, children’s activities and live entertainment.

Anyone is welcome to attend the market, which will take place between 11am and 3pm.

CITY CENTRE – Throughout December

The Christmas markets return to Sheffield throughout December, with over 50 stalls bringing festive cheer to the city centre.

Up until Christmas eve, the markets will be open all week from 10am offering something for everyone.

The Christmas cabins will cover Fargate, Town Hall Square and Peace Gardens, with everything from seasonal gifts and festive food to the popular Thor’s Tipi and Sleigh Bar for Christmas celebrations.

Over 80% of the traders are small independent artisan traders from Sheffield and surrounding areas.

Youngsters can visit jolly Saint Nick himself in his Santa’s grotto, or have a go on the big wheel which offers great views across the city.

KELHAM ISLAND – Saturday December 1 and Sunday December 2

Kelham Island Museum are inviting guests to take a Christmas journey through time with the Magical Makers Emporium.

With over 120 market stalls, heritage crafts, modern makers and unique gifts and array of entertainment, brass bands, choirs, a Santa’s grotto and character’s from Sheffield’s steel story it promises a fun filled family event.

There will also be a festive food courtyard with a hog roast and tastes from around the world, with mulled wine, hot drinks and a bar.

Other activities include Sheffield carnival workshops, performers’ stage and buskers corner, and a River Don engine in steam.

Admission costs £6 for adults and is free for children.

It will be open 10am until 7pm on December 1, and between 10am and 5pm on December 2.

DONCASTER – Sunday December 16

Santa is coming to town on Sunday December 16, and visitors are invited to meet him at the RSPCA South Yorkshire Animal Centre, Great North Road, Bawtry.

There will be a Christmas choir performance and lots of mince pies at the ready; it’s sure to be fun for the whole family.

The event will rune between 12 noon and 3pm, with refreshments, stalls and a tombola which will help raise vitals funds for the care and treatment of animals in the region.

Find out more at www.rspcadoncasterrotherham.org.uk

SHEFFIELD CITY HALL – Saturday December 8

The Kitschmas Market will be making its debut at Sheffield City Hall on Saturday December 8.

A fresh take on the Christmas Market, expect the kitschiest event Sheffield has ever seen with plenty of Christmas shopping, live music, workshops, demonstrations, food and drink, Santa’s Grotto, kid’s activities and more.

The event is a collaboration between Lou Lou’s Vintage Fairs and Craft and Flea.

The two Sheffield-based events organisers are combining forces to put on a festive party that showcases everything the steel city has to offer in vintage and craft.

Sheffield's City Hall will be packed out with 50 stalls selling everything from retro decorations to handmade gifts, festive jumpers to gingerbread, and Christmas cards to vintage presents.

The bar will be open so stop by for some mulled wine. There will also be a selection of hot food stalls - look out for the deep fried brie with cranberry sauce!

It will run from 10am to 5pm at the City Hall.

Entry is £3.50 for adults and free for children under 12 years old. Advance tickets are available for a discount price of £2.50 at www.buytickets.at/kitschmas

MILLHOUSES – Saturday December 1

The lady entrepreneurs on Terminus Road, Millhouses are holding their annual Christmas fair on December 1 from 10am until 3pm.

The Lord Mayor will also be in attendance between 12 and 1pm.

He will be invited to see the latest state of the art eye testing equipment, an an OCT that scans under the eye and OPTOMAP that photographs 200 degree view of surface of eye.

He will be having this done whilst he is in the practice.

The practice will be providing complimentary mulled wine, mince pies and Christmas cake to both old, and new patients there on the day.

And, they will be raising money for the Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind, who will be attending with their van.

They hope to raise over £250, a sum which they have raised in previous years.

The event will take place on 26 Terminus Road, Millhouses, S7 2LH.

WEST BAR – Saturday December 15 and Sunday December 16

The National Emergency Services Museum are inviting guests to celebrate the festive season with their Vintage Christmas weekend.

Entertainment includes live music with dance, crafts, living history displays, reenactors, fire engine rides and more.

There will also be a vintage and handmade market with a number of stalls for visitors.

For more information call 0114 2491 999 or visit the museum in West Bar, Sheffield, S3 8PT.

WALKLEY – Saturday December 1

St Mary's Church will be hosting their Christmas market on December 1, from 10am until 2pm.

Visitors can enjoy a host of crafts, cakes and jams, with the chance to buy gifts, books and toys.

Admission is by donation, with all proceeds going towards the Church Restoration Fund.

The event will take place at St Mary’s Church Hall, South Road, Walkley, S6 3RX.