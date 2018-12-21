Christmas messages from Sheffield MP’s 

MP’s in Sheffield have shared their Christmas messages as they look forward to 2019.

'Looking to the future of Sheffield' – Gill Furniss, MP for Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough

As this year draws to a close, we remember the busy and vibrant year Sheffield and my constituency of Brightside and Hillsborough has had.

Throughout the year I have been privileged to meet inspirational people across Brightside and Hillsborough and learn more about the work they are doing to improve their communities and help those most in need.

Many are tackling the biggest issues in our city today – the volunteers in food banks tackling hunger, advisers at our citizen’s advice bureaus helping people with the impact of Universal Credit and activists fighting back against knife crime in their communities.

Knife crime is a huge issue in many parts of Sheffield and we must continue to support the people that are leading the solutions to it.

We saw great successes including on transport, culture and education – with a brand new school being built for children of all ages in Burngreave in my constituency.

As we look forward to 2019 it is also important to look back and remember all of those that have worked hard to make Sheffield a safer and more vibrant city. Our hardworking emergency service and NHS staff, council workers and all those working in our communities.

I will continue to work hard in 2019 to represent my constituents locally and in Parliament and look forward to working with many in our community in achieving success for our area.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

‘May you live in less dangerous times’ – Clive Betts, MP for Sheffield South East

As we live through the Brexit arguments it would be easy to despair.

People – whatever their view on the issue – are getting increasingly frustrated but it isn’t possible to underestimate the impact of these decisions on the future of Sheffield and particularly our younger generations.

Meanwhile, it is clear that the whole Brexit process has brought an economic slowdown and a shuddering halt to many urgent public policy decisions.

The latest financial reports from internet retailers – like Barnsley-based ASOS – show that it is not just the High Street that is struggling as people hold off spending. All across South Yorkshire, you can find companies which have delayed investment because of the Brexit uncertainty, and this will have a negative impact on economic growth and on jobs for many years to come.

For those of us who can remember the collapse of so many of our steel and engineering firms in the 1970s and 1980s, when so many household names disappeared for ever, the future of our industry and our ability to export are absolutely key. We still have too few businesses and jobs to match the highly qualified local workforce and we need more training opportunities to improve the skills and pay levels of the population in general.

We have some excellent examples of what can be achieved when councils, education institutions at the forefront of technological change, skills providers, and businesses and entrepreneurs do get their act together.

The development of the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, with its 600-place apprentice training facility, is a world leader . Who would have thought we are training apprentices on this scale once again and the University has significantly expanded its Engineering Department .The opening of plants by Rolls Royce, Boeing and McLaren and the proposal for an innovation corridor stretching from the Olympic Legacy Park to the Doncaster-Sheffield Airport are some of the many positives already happening. The Olympic Legacy Park has the pioneering Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre.

Firms such as Forgemasters, Outukumpu and Tinsley Bridge have kept in business with high quality products all needing exports to succeed.

There are real and exciting opportunities for the New Year but they are still fragile. 54% of Sheffield’s export go to the EU .

That’s why I will not vote for any Brexit proposal which I think puts this renewal at risk. I hope that the new year is a very happy for Sheffield people and our industry.

‘Continue the fight to tackle violence’ – Louise Haigh, MP for Sheffield Heeley