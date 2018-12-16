Christmas party claims ‘completely untrue’ say Stagecoach after Sheffield tram cancellations

Stagecoach have denied claims multiple trams were cancelled in Sheffield yesterday as a result of the company’s staff Christmas party.

Up to 13 services were cancelled in the city on Saturday, including trams and tram trains to Rotherham and Herdings Park.

Stock picture.

Stagecoach yesterday said that the cancellations were because there were no staff available, but this morning rumours circulated that the disruption had coincided with the company’s staff Christmas party.

However, the company has now responded to the rumours, describing them as ‘completely untrue’ and saying the problems were caused instead by ‘a number of unrelated issues’.

A Stagecoach Supertram spokesperson, said: “Claims that services were cancelled due to a staff Christmas party are completely untrue.

“There was a small number of services which were cancelled yesterday and this was due to a number of unrelated issues which unfortunately affected the number of services we could operate.

“We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused.”