Christmas spirit in Sheffield suburb helps homeless city man get back on his feet

Christmas spirit is helping a homeless man in Sheffield man get back on feet and paying for a roof over his head over the festive season.

Residents in and around Handsworth have joined forces to help pay for emergency accommodation for a homeless 34-year-old man known as Joseph who currently living in a tent after ‘falling on hard times recently’.

A kind-hearted family concerned about Joseph, who is regularly seen outside Asda in Handsworth, turned to social media to ask local residents to help put a roof over his head at Christmas.

Their appeal has now raised around £600 and floods of offers of clothing, food, toiletries and items for a home Joseph dreams of securing have also been made.

Victoria Briddon, who launched the appeal with her brother, Neil, said Joseph has had an interview for a flat this week and is overwhelmed at the generosity of strangers willing to help him.

She said Joseph sits outside Asda most days but never begs.

His aim is to secure a flat, enroll at college and find work.

She said he ‘loves carpentry’.

In her appeal for help for Joseph, Victoria posted: “Been to Asda at Handsworth tonight to see the homeless guy that sits outside.

“Having had a quick chat and buying him food last night my brother and I wanted to see him again tonight to make sure he was ok as he was a bit unwell last night.

“His name is Joseph and he’s just turned 34. He is the loveliest man.

“We took him for a meal and my brother got him a sleeping bag and insulated ground mat for his tent. He can get a night in a B&B for £15 which gives him an evening meal and breakfast. Even if you only have a few pence please give him what you can. He doesn’t ask or beg, he doesn’t do drugs or drink.

“We spent over two hours with him tonight and he is trying his hardest to get sorted. Even if you don’t have a few pence to spare please just stop and have a chat with him, even that small gesture makes his day.”

To donate visit: paypal.me/pools/c/8aBbl3sdi2