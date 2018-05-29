Cinema screen beckons for Sheffield musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie

The hit Sheffield-set musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie is to be made into a film.

It means the show, which premiered at the Crucible and is now running in the West End, has gone from the stage to the big screen in just 18 months.

The award-winning production was inspired by a 2011 BBC Three documentary about a pupil, Jamie Campbell, who wanted to go to his school prom in a dress.

It is to be adapted by the Sheffield company Warp Films - the team behind This Is England - with filming to begin in spring 2019.

Writer Tom MacRae, composer Dan Gillespie Sells and director Jonathan Butterell, who was born at Park Hill, will remain in their respective positions for the film.

The musical has also extended its stint at the Apollo Theatre in London until April 2019.

The boy who inspired the story, Campbell, said his story being made into a movie was 'incredible'.

"All I originally wanted was to go to my school prom in a dress. Then Firecracker made the documentary. My story then inspired a West End musical. Now it's a film! Even I couldn't have dreamed it," he added.

It will be the first time Jonathan has directed a film. "I couldn't be more thrilled that Warp are producing," he said. "We were inspired by Jamie Campbell to tell this open-hearted story of a boy looking to take his place in the world without shame or prejudice, supported by the unflinching love of his mum. Warp Films, like Sheffield, the city in which they were founded, reflect the diverse and vibrant city that we chose to set our story in. For me it's a coming home."

Warp Films' Mark Herbert said he had first become aware of the show in February 2017 when it was showing in Sheffield.

"Everyone at Warp Films went to see the show in Sheffield and instantly fell in love with it. Two weeks later Jonathan, the director, and Dan, the composer, were sat in our Sheffield offices talking about how we could adapt the show into a film," he said.

"It ticks every box for a Warp film: a great central character; diversity at its core; and a massive amount of heart. We can't wait to start."

The musical has already been turned into two albums - a concept LP and an original cast recording. A performance at the Apollo is also to be transmitted live to cinemas on July 5.