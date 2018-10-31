City commemorates fallen on centenary of Armistice Day

Sheffielders have organised a whole host of events to mark the centenary of Armistice Day on Sunday, November 11.

A piper will play to mark the ceasing of gunfire at 6am on the day outside Sheffield Cathedral.

How the dramatic Armistice Day centenary illuminations will look at St Nicholas' Church, High Bradfield

The city’s main service of remembrance will be held at the Sheffield Cenotaph, Barkers Pool with the South Yorkshire Police Band playing from 10.15am and the Queen’s Jubilee Beacon will be lit at the Peace Gardens at 7pm.

An event at Sheffield City Hall called Sheffield’s Great War has been timed to begin following on from the Remembrance Day service.

A series of short talks by six local researchers, writers, academics, historians and enthusiasts will look at different aspects of Sheffield’s story and crucial involvement during 1914-1918.

The event takes place from noon, with all profits donated to the British Legion. Full information at www.sheffieldsgreatwar.co.uk.

Army officer and professional footballer Walter Tull

Sheffield General Cemetery has a guided tour starting at the gatehouse on Cemetery Avenue at 10.30am lasting about 45 minutes, including observing the two-minute silence at 11am, and ends at the Samuel Worth Chapel, where there is an exhibition and cafe, open until 4pm.

The exhibition and an Avenue of Remembrance have been installed to commemorate the 130 victims of the war linked to the cemetery.

At Western Road, Crookes, 64 Lanterns honours the 64 fallen ex-pupils of Western Road (now Westways) School.

On Sunday 11 at 4.30pm there will be a procession of 64 homemade willow lanterns from Wesley Hall through Crookes to Western Road. At 5pm, the procession down Western Road will form an 'avenue of lights' with lanterns held under the memorial trees planted on the road.

The Sheffield City Battalion marches to Redmires Camp in 1914

A short ceremony at the memorial plaque will follow, including reading out of the soldiers’ names, some poems and a song.

Two weeks of events at St Nicholas’ Church, High Bradfield begin tomorrow, Friday.

At 5.15pm the outside of the church will be illuminated in breathtaking fashion, with eerie silhouettes of soldiers marching to their deaths.

A Parish Poppy sculpture made of spent ammunition shells will also be on view for the first time, together with artwork from local schools, and the Bradfield parish magazines of 1918.

A crowd of Sheffielders looking at a cannon on display in the city in 1915

A cascade of poppies made by dementia and Alzheimer patients from Northern General Hospital will also be installed in the church for Remembrance Sunday.

The Bishop of Sheffield is preaching at the Remembrance Sunday service, where ‘There But Not There’ ghost-like figures of Tommies made of see-through Perspex will sit amongst the congregation.

Actors from Stannington Players will play the roles of key soldiers from the parish.

An afternoon of music and memories takes place at Owlerton Memorial Hall, Forbes Road on Saturday. It will be run by Christ Church in Walkley which has recently bought the building that was built as a war memorial.

There will be songs from the time, readings of war poetry, stories of local soldiers and reflections on being a Christian soldier, as well as a minute's silence, plus plenty of tea and cake. The free event will run from 3pm.

The organisers are keen to hear any stories of local soldiers. Email info@christchurchwalkley.co.uk or phone 0114 233 1658.

The poppy sculpture commissioned for St Nicholas' Church, High Bradfield

Penistone Remembers forms part of an international commemoration, Battle’s Over.

Visitors to St John the Baptist’s Church on Sunday 11 between 5pm and 7.30pm can experience the sounds of wartime Britain and find out what it was like being in a trench.

They can listen to music and songs from the time, make a lantern to signify peace, dress up and have a photo taken or read letters from soldiers. Memorabilia will be on display, along with period refreshments.

At 6.55pm buglers will sound the Last Post and then at 7pm a beacon will be lit as part of a national tribute called Beacons of Light.

The church bells will be rung at 7.05pm as part of a national Ringing Out for Peace.

On Thursday 8 at 5pm, a dance project will be taking part in national project Tull100, in memory of Walter Tull, a professional footballer and the first infantry officer of black heritage in the British Army. He was killed in action in March 1918.

A group of contemporary ballet dancers, some with disabilities, will be screening a short movement film they made as part of the project at The Dance Studio, Seven Hills School, Granville Road.

Two members of the group are also special guests at the Remembrance Sunday thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey .