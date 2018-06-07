City from the skies: Sheffield photographer's fascinating aerial images of beauty spots, M1 and suburbs

The M1 looks so peaceful from above - a complete contrast from the stressful reality for motorists on the ground.

And only by taking a bird's eye view can the hemmed-in street pattern of Hunters Bar and Greystones, tightly packed with terraced housing, be fully appreciated.

Chatsworth from above. Picture by John Scholey

Photographer John Scholey took pictures capturing both sights on an aeroplane ride over Sheffield and its surrounds, and was so taken with the results that he is compiling an illustrated book studying the city from the skies.

"It was a great trip," he said. "We had some magnificent views of places that we know and love but from a very different perspective."

He flew as far as Ladybower Reservoir, surveying its full length of two-and-a-half miles, as well as Bakewell and Chatsworth - the stately home appearing comically dainty, and its gardens so sparse, in early Spring.

John, a member of the Sheffield Photographic Society who lives off Psalter Lane, Nether Edge, with his wife Enid, secured a seat on the plane in March through a competition organised by The Friends of Portland Works. The registered charity supports efforts to renovate the historic former cutlery factory that is now home to artists and small businesses

The M1 from above. Picture: John Scholey

"All who joined the Friends on a particular day had their name put into a hat and the name that was drawn out won a trip in a four-seater aircraft," he said.

The pilot, Ray Carr, has a part share in a Piper PA28-180, which is based at Netherthorpe Airfield near Worksop.

"Although he has four seats he will only take two passengers," said John, who flew with Enid. "Unless there is an especially favourable wind, he wouldn't get off the ground by the end of the runway with the weight of four people on board - Netherthorpe has the shortest runway of any licensed airfield in the UK."

The plane headed west, passing over the motorway and Treeton, and then above the city centre with a good view of Park Hill.

Bakewell from above. Picture by John Scholey

"Ray then took us over our own house at Nether Edge and we had good views of Endcliffe Park and Hunters Bar roundabout," John said.

"Unfortunately the speed of travel meant we didn't have time to locate our own house but I got some good photos of the area round Ecclesall Road. Ray then headed over to Crookes and Walkley, where I was brought up many years ago, and we had some great views of the Bole Hills before turning and heading out over Rivelin Dams to Ladybower.

"The reservoirs looked good as we headed onwards over Grindleford and eventually over Bakewell where we got some great views of the town."

Chatsworth was, John said, 'perhaps the best view of the trip, newly restored with all the scaffolding removed'.

Ladybower from above. Picture by John Scholey

"Finally we passed over Chesterfield with the crooked spire before heading back to Netherthorpe."

The plane ranged over much of Sheffield, the Peaks and North Derbyshire in just 50 minutes.

"It is an amazing sensation being in an aircraft that small," said John.

Lower Crookes & Walkley. Picture by John Scholey