Clamour for copies of sold-out Sheffield guide book

A new guide book about Sheffield is a sell-out success.

Poet and art critic Michael Glover's new title, 111 Places In Sheffield That You Shouldn't Miss, has sold out its initial print run, leaving shops struggling to source copies before Christmas.

Michael Glover

The paperback is presently out of stock on Amazon and one independent seller was on the verge of purchasing books full-price from Waterstones, which has placed a second order for 500 copies.

Michael said people were 'clamouring to get copies in the city', and the high demand was 'all good news for Sheffield'.

The book details scores of places and things that Michael, who was born in Fir Vale, thinks are local highlights, arranged in alphabetical order from Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet to Wyming Brook.

It is claimed that Glover’s work is the first of its kind about Sheffield for many years, commissioned by Emons Verlag, a publisher in Cologne, Germany, as part of a series that offers a personal, imaginatively-written perspective on cities, regions and whole countries, illustrated with quality photographs.

The book lists 111 places in alphabetical order, from Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet to Wyming Brook

"The book's first printing sold out in less than two weeks," the writer said.

"Paul Iseard, at the Famous Sheffield Shop on Ecclesall Road, was talking to me about buying some copies full-price from Waterstones so that he could sell a few to customers."

Michael said the situation was ironic, as he had to overcome initial scepticism to produce a book solely about Sheffield.

At first he was encouraged to write about the Peak District, but argued his home city had to be 'the principal focus of attention'.

"Swathes of Greater Sheffield are in the Peak anyway," he reasoned.

Eventually the publisher's CEO agreed to his proposal in the hope it would be a surprise hit.

"This is the very first northern city to be explored by Emons, and their books are very attractive, with very high production values," he said.

"Sheffielders, I believe, are delighted to see the city of which they are immensely proud imaged back at them in such an exciting and visually appealing way.

"They are hurrying to get the reprint done before Christmas because there has been such a demand. Late last Saturday night, it was the number one Amazon bestseller in the family guides category.

"Needless to say, the CEO is glad to have his decision vindicated."