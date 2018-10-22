Claw hammer, bricks and bottles thrown at police car during chase through Rotherham

Raiders threw missiles, including a claw hammer, at a police car as they fled from the scene of a shop burglary.

Police officers seized a stolen BMW used by burglars over the weekend

The crooks had just broken into McColl’s on Rotherham Road, Great Houghton, Barnsley, when they were spotted by officers in their getaway car – a silver BMW one series – near Rawmarsh, Rotherham.

A police pursuit was mounted during which a claw hammer, bricks and bottles were thrown out of the BMW at the police car behind.

The burglars managed to lose the police car chasing them and their BMW was found dumped on Clay Pit Lane, Rawmarsh.

Police dogs and a police helicopter were deployed but the burglars escaped and are still on the run.

They struck at 11.20pm on Saturday, October 20.

The BMW they used was seized for forensic examination.

Cigarettes and alcohol were found inside.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident 1,082 of October 20.